Tommy Clifas shares explosive new single ‘Roulette’

There’s something immediately enrapturing about Tommy Clifas. Since embarking as a solo artist last year, the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter has carved out a sound for himself that feels equal parts raw and well thought out; it’s grounded in vintage rock tones, but stretches into far more exciting sonic territories.

With the release of his new single Roulette, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting direct and infectious gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

Throughout the new track, Tommy Clifas glides through a rambunctious concoction of pop, rock, blues, and punk, delivering something that feels simultaneously familiar and fresh. With frantic, upbeat rhythms and warm, homely vocal melodies, Roulette is brimming with pure musical charm.

Clocking in at over four minutes, the track never lets up. Armed with fuzzy instrumentation and strong songwriting, Clifas really brings it here. The song is spellbinding from start to finish; undeniably addictive and endlessly energetic.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Tommy Clifas, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.