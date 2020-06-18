Check out the drool-worthy trailer for this upcoming doco on CREEM magazine

CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine is being reissued – and we will get our fix in the form of a documentary coming out in just a few short months.

Founded by Barry Kramer, the original mag ran for 20 years from 1969 to 1989 and was centred around rock n roll originating from America. The documentary will be directed by Scott Crawford and contains a pretty slick lineup of interviews.

“The film explores CREEM Magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse.”

Following fifty years since the first issue was published, the film will also follow the death of the Kramer and the impact it had on the magazine’s demise. An iconic name in music and culture, the magazine was instrumental in bringing the world of rock n roll to an audience across the globe.

Most excitingly, there will be a few big names featured in the doco, in the form of interviews with the people who made rock n roll what it is today. Alice Cooper, Cameron Crowe, Joan Jett, Michael Stipe, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Kirk Hammett, Thurston Moore, and Peter Wolf are just some of the legends set to come to our screens sometime in August.

Check out the trailer below and sit tight for the official release date:

