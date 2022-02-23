Tonga’s internet service has finally been restored

Internet service was restored on Tuesday in Tonga, 5 weeks after the massive volcanic eruption and following tsunami severely damaged the connection.

The Pacific island nation of Tonga has been reconnected to the rest of the world after it’s single undersea fibre-optic cable was damaged by the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami .

Officials with Tonga Cable said a repair ship had to replace a 90 kilometre section of the cable that connected Tonga to Fiji and other international networks.

Tonga Cable CEO James Panuve said repair crews can now focus on restoring the internet service to Tonga’s smaller islands but that may take several months.

