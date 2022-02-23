New Fortress venue opening in Sydney!

Australian-born video games and entertainment powerhouse, Fortress is set to open a second venue at Central Park Mall on Broadway in Sydney.

Prepare your bodies, gamers! Scheduled to open for business next summer, Fortress Sydney will be the southern hemisphere’s largest video games and entertainment venue, a title previously held by Fortress Melbourne.

Fortress CEO and Co-Founder Jon Satterley has ensured that the new Sydney venue contains the very best of the original site, plus more. As a Sydney resident, take that Melbourne!

“Melbourne was our first – you might call it [a] prototype. Fortress Sydney will be the jewel in our crown. It will be an awe-inspiring new ‘home of games’ – the epitome of everything we have worked towards. The ultimate statement in live games culture entertainment.”

Like Melbourne, Fortress Sydney will be home to a purpose-built esports arena and multiple broadcast production facilities, so Fortress can continue to bring national and grassroots tournaments to the gaming community.

This is excellent news for a number of esports orgs located in Sydney, and it also provides an opportunity for aspiring gaming athletes to see how the pros do it.

Satterley says that the new venue will have something for gamers of all types, experiences levels, and interests.

“A fantasy-themed Tavern, based on Fortress’s unique character lore, an incredible competitive and esports games arena featuring a mezzanine/VIP level, another sci-fi inspired bar, arcades, PC gaming zone with the highest spec Alienware rigs, private party booths, amazing food and drinks brought to your table.”

As someone who is yet to venture down to experience Fortress Melbourne (thanks, COVID), this is something that I’m incredibly excited about.

Sure, I’m going to have to wait a little longer, but it’s a venue and experience that will be worth it!