Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster to include a new generation of skaters

Anyone who was around for the first incarnation of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be suitably pumped for the remaster, which will hit the shelves on September 4. But the news is getting even better: the original roster of legends will be bolstered by a selection of pro skaters from the next generation.

It’s already been 20 years since the original games arrived and while the skaters from this era are immortal in some ways, they didn’t escape the effects of ageing. Therefore, some fresh blood was added to speak to a new wave of skateboarding fans.

The next-gen is here, in more ways than one. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster will feature the original legends, but also a fresh crop of talent.

Interestingly, the returning champs will appear at their current ages. The man himself, Tony Hawk, is now 52. Therefore, there’s room for a host of today’s pros to join in the fun. They include Leticia Bufoni, Lizzie Armanto, Riley Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Tyshawn Jones, Leo Baker, Shane O’Neill and Aori Nishimura.

As previously reported, the games will be optimised for PS4, Xbox One and PC, offering all the original levels, pro skaters, tricks and modes.

Aside from the gameplay, the soundtrack is a headline feature. Crammed with punk, hardcore and nu-metal jams from the era, the music is a cultural phenomenon in its own right. Check out the new roster announcement below: