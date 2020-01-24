‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’ is finally on Spotify, nerds

It’s another showing from the already smash hit series The Witcher on Netflix. They have officially announced the release of the show’s recurring bardic hit Toss a Coin to your Witcher.

It comes as part of an official soundtrack to the series, something fans had been asking for since day dot.

The Witcher has become one of the biggest names on TV and shows no sign of slowing down. Now they’ve released their an annoyingly catchy title track.

The breakout series took to Twitter to announce the news on the song.

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long? The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January. “Toss A Coin” single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020



This isn’t the only music news associated with the series. Netflix mentioned they are ready to release a three-hour long score from the show’s composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli.

Joey Batey, or Jaskier as he is more commonly known, spoke to Men’s Health recently about the song and said it is “the most annoying thing I’ve ever heard. It’s so catchy.”

In any case, The Witcher is doing fine with or without the tune, as recent statistics indicate 76 million people have tuned in to the book-turned-game-turned-series since its inception. This gives it the title of the most-watched first season of a Netflix series, an amazing accomplishment, and no doubt a massive springboard for a song like Toss a Coin to your Witcher.