Over the weekend, someone leaked a trailer for Sony and Marvel Studio’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Tom Holland, Spider-Man’s current actor who’s notorious for dropping spoilers is in the clear this time – but somebody over at Sony and Marvel might be getting fired.

According to Den of Geek, the leaked video had been sourced from “a phone filming another phone screen filming another screen”. It first appeared on TikTok before being shared to “Twitter, Reddit and YouTube”.

Reportedly, the trailer was a rough cut with no special effects. Despite this, the footage was clear enough to give fans of the superhero a good idea of what to expect in the film.

A few quick Twitter users managed to screenshot clips of it. In these pictures, actors Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, can be seen reprising their roles from past Spider-Man films.

Foxx returns as Max Dillon/Electro (an electrical engineer turned supervillain in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Dafoe will be coming back to wreak havoc as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin from 2002’s Spider-Man.

Finally, Molina will be wielding the mechanical tentacles of Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 once again.

But aside from the villains, many say the trailer confirms the rumours that have been swirling around the film for months.

The leak shows that previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will don their costumes again.

Leaked Images of Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield on the Set of Spider-Man No Way Home have just dropped

These are ‼️REAL‼️ Images! They have been tested by photoshop tampering software

As of now, neither Sony or Marvel have made a statement regarding the matter. However, Holland seemingly addressed the leak on his Instagram Story.

“You Ain’t Ready!” the actor wrote in front of a black background.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4—the current timeline of the franchise.

In terms of its films, Phase 4 has seen the release of Black Widow. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is next, with its theatrical release on September 2.

The film will be released in Victoria, Canberra and New South Wales on September 16. Afterwards, Eternals is scheduled for October 28, 2021.

As a result of the unforeseen circumstances, it is rumoured that the proper trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will “be premiering at CinemaCon this week”.

The film is expected to be released on December 17, 2021.