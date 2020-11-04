Trump mistakenly introduces Lil Pump as ‘Little Pimp’ onstage at Michigan rally

Rapper and Trump supporter Lil Pump has attended a rally in Michigan where the president mistakenly introduced him as ‘Little Pimp’.

20-year-old mumble rap trailblazer Lil Pump has come forward and revealed himself as a big Trump supporter ahead of the US 2020 election, advocating for the Republican candidate across his socials for the past week.

On Monday night, whilst appearing at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the president returned the favour, thanking the rapper for his support. Only, after labelling the Gucci Gang hitmaker a “superstar” and welcoming Lil Pump onstage, Trump got his name wrong, unmistakably introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’.

“I love your sound,” stated Trump upon calling him up to the stage. “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things – one of the big superstars of the world – Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something?”

Lil Pump took to the stage, advocating for Trump: “How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that. And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Pump has since changed his Instagram bio to read “Lil Pimp MAGA 202020”, but his support has been met with criticism from other celebrities, with supermodel Bella Hadid calling him out on her own Instagram story.

“This is so irresponsible,” she wrote to her 35 million followers, dismissively adding, “this kid is a loser.”

If Trump loses the 2020 US presidential election (the outcome of which we should find out soon), Lil Pump has stated that he will be leaving the United States and heading to Columbia – a decision that is predominantly due to Biden’s proposed tax increase for citizens making over $400,000 a year.

Last month, Trump also threatened to leave the US if he loses. Perhaps they can go together?