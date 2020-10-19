Trump threatens to leave the country if he loses the election

Oh the irony: whilst most people threaten to leave America if Trump wins, the President threatens to leave if he loses.

Well, well, well, here we are again at yet another Make America Great Again rally, hosted by our favourite COVID-19 infected President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

This time, the rally was held at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia.

Time and time again, Trump has reminded everybody of the personal sacrifice he made upon accepting the presidential position he is currently in – all due to his intense belief to Make America Great Again, by which he means sitting by idly whilst 218,000 citizens die from his inability to control the coronavirus outbreak.

At many of these rallies, Trump is known to come out with the most absurd lines to help promote (or ruin) his campaign, and unsurprisingly, this was one of those times.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know,” he described.

Oh, the narcissism really shines through on this one. In an almost 2 hour-long speech, this was the best he could come up with in proving his suitability to continue to run the country. At least it shifted the focus from the tremendous amounts of physical and emotional damage he has caused to millions of American lives.

Not only am I personally fed up with this ridiculousness, but many other journalists across the globe (and particularly those in America) are also tired of dealing with this insanity.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar refused to continue to report on another one of Trump’s speeches where he flipped from stating that his (heartless) “heart breaks for every grieving family that has lost a precious loved one” to outright lying about COVID-19 “rounding the corner” as he turns a blind eye to the cases continuing to rise astronomically in 40 states.

.@CNN bails on Trump’s speech: “Quite frankly there are so many falsehoods we just need to interject… The president has said just a myriad of lies.” – @brikeilarcnn pic.twitter.com/I3WFjoFtVi — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) October 16, 2020

As it currently stands, Joe Biden is leading in the polls at 53%.

You can check out the whole 2-hour rally here.