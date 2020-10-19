WATCH: Miley Cyrus covers The Cure and The Cranberries (Live at #SOSFest)

Miley is back on the cover train, smashing out two fiery renditions of The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry and The Cranberries’ Zombie.

With her cover of Blondie’s Heart of Glass still making waves, Miley Cyrus has unleashed one of her most electrifying performances to date. This weekend’s #SOSFest (Save Our Stages) saw the Midnight Sky singer, the Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, and countless more take to the stage to raise money for music venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out Cyrus’ set below: