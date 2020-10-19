Kanye West is being roasted by fans for his new track ‘Nah Nah Nah’

Last week, Kanye West quietly dropped his latest track, Nah Nah Nah, and it’s left fans questioning his new direction.

Kanye West has been so turbulent of late that it’s hard to keep up with all his wild antics. From literally pissing on his Grammy award to corruption in his political campaign, the Jesus Walks singer has seemingly let his legacy slip, putting aspiring presidential candidate first and rapper/producer second.

Last week, West quietly released a new track, and it has garnered a more than unimpressed response from usually loyal stans.

Teaming up with acclaimed R&B producer Dem Jointz, this latest drop, titled Nah Nah Nah, comes just a month since West’s tease of his unreleased track sampling Lauryn Hill‘s Doo-Wop (That Thing).

In what West deemed as “theme music” in a viral Twitter clip, the new track has Kanye drawing upon his political aspirations as subject matter, as well as a familiar critique of mainstream news media.

Accompanied by what could be mistaken as just another mediocre Soundcloud beat, Kanye has for sure tarnished his sleek discography of modern rap masterpieces like The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy by releasing this half-cooked track.

i love you ye but wtf is this — marcus 🎃 (@marcusy_) October 14, 2020

The YouTube video, at the time of writing, has less than 100,000 views. One commenter described: “Kanye went so far back to find the old Kanye he accidentally became a 15 year old soundcloud rapper”, whilst another wrote: “This must be what Yeezus sounds like to people who hate Yeezus”.

It feels like fans are just trying to sweep the track under the rug as they await for Kanye’s upcoming tenth studio album, Donda, that the rapper was set to release in July. Perhaps this one should have stayed in the drafts.

Obviously, you can check it out for yourself below.

