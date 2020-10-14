‘The Simpsons’ Halloween teaser roasts Trump with 50 reasons not to vote for him

An upcoming Halloween special of The Simpsons features a list of 50 reasons to vote out Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

A preview clip from an upcoming Treehouse of Horrors Halloween edition of The Simpsons sees Homer take to the ballot to cast his vote for the president – because let’s face it, there aren’t many things scarier than the 2020 US presidential election.

After dwelling a little too long on the decision, Lisa storms in to remind Homer of all of Donald Trump’s cooked actions and wild antics over the last four years of his presidency. This certainly isn’t the first time The Simpsons has made fun of Trump, with the animation continuously offering its signature discourse, cynicism, and satire in regards to politics throughout its history.

A scrolling list of Trump’s political atrocities and blunders rolls over Homer’s face, ranging from serious offences, such as calling Mexicans rapists and the infamous “grab ’em by the pussy” statement, to simply looking lousy in a tennis outfit (where’s the lie though?).

Check out the clip and the full list below.

The full list is as follows:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears Put children in cages Called Mexicans rapists Imitated disabled reporter Looks lousy in a tennis outfit Can’t get wife to hold hand Called third world countries ****holes Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant Called white supremacists ‘fine people’ Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens Called for China to investigate the Bidens Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller Talked about grabbing ***** Lied about the size of his inauguration Refused to release tax returns Gutted the E.P.A. Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’ Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’ Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’ Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’ Ruined impeachment Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit Corrupted Congress Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos Put Jared in charge of Mideast Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team Destroyed democracy Lost Hong Kong Threatened Marie Yovanovitch Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement Allowed bounties on soldiers Invaded Portland Withdrew from W.H.O. Bragged about knowing the date Commuted sentences Said to swallow bleach Person, woman, man, camera, TV Destroyed post office Paid $750 in taxes Wants third term Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore And we haven’t even said the worst one

The 688th episode of The Simpsons, Treehouse of Horror XXXI airs on Sunday, October 18 on Fox.