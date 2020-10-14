News

‘The Simpsons’ Halloween teaser roasts Trump with 50 reasons not to vote for him

CH

by Caitlin Hely

Trump Simpsons
CH

by Caitlin Hely

An upcoming Halloween special of The Simpsons features a list of 50 reasons to vote out Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

A preview clip from an upcoming Treehouse of Horrors Halloween edition of The Simpsons sees Homer take to the ballot to cast his vote for the president – because let’s face it, there aren’t many things scarier than the 2020 US presidential election.

After dwelling a little too long on the decision, Lisa storms in to remind Homer of all of Donald Trump’s cooked actions and wild antics over the last four years of his presidency. This certainly isn’t the first time The Simpsons has made fun of Trump, with the animation continuously offering its signature discourse, cynicism, and satire in regards to politics throughout its history.

Homer Simpson

A scrolling list of Trump’s political atrocities and blunders rolls over Homer’s face, ranging from serious offences, such as calling Mexicans rapists and the infamous “grab ’em by the pussy” statement, to simply looking lousy in a tennis outfit (where’s the lie though?).

Check out the clip and the full list below.

The full list is as follows:

    1. Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
    2. Put children in cages
    3. Called Mexicans rapists
    4. Imitated disabled reporter
    5. Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
    6. Can’t get wife to hold hand
    7. Called third world countries ****holes
    8. Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
    9. Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
    10. Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
    11. Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
    12. Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
    13. Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
    14. Called for China to investigate the Bidens
    15. Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
    16. Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
    17. Talked about grabbing *****
    18. Lied about the size of his inauguration
    19. Refused to release tax returns
    20. Gutted the E.P.A.
    21. Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
    22. Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
    23. Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
    24. Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
    25. Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
    26. Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
    27. Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
    28. Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
    29. Ruined impeachment
    30. Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
    31. Corrupted Congress
    32. Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
    33. Put Jared in charge of Mideast
    34. Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
    35. Destroyed democracy
    36. Lost Hong Kong
    37. Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
    38. Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
    39. Allowed bounties on soldiers
    40. Invaded Portland
    41. Withdrew from W.H.O.
    42. Bragged about knowing the date
    43. Commuted sentences
    44. Said to swallow bleach
    45. Person, woman, man, camera, TV
    46. Destroyed post office
    47. Paid $750 in taxes
    48. Wants third term
    49. Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
    50. And we haven’t even said the worst one

The 688th episode of The Simpsons, Treehouse of Horror XXXI airs on Sunday, October 18 on Fox.

Related