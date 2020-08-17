News

A senior Trump campaign advisor just got into a fight with 'The Simpsons'

By Claudia Schmidt

By Claudia Schmidt

A senior Trump campaign adviser has struck up a feud with none other than The Simpsons after she likened Joe Biden’s recent Vice Presidential pick, Kamala Harris to Marge Simpson.

The beef began after the advisor, Jenna Ellis, compared Harris’ voice to that of Marge.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday after Biden announced the news of his vice presidential selection, Ellis mockingly described: “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”

Her post was met with various responses, including those that stood up for both Marge and Kamala.

However, it seems Ellis’ post caught the attention of the show itself, for two days later, The Simpsons official Twitter page posted a video of Marge responding to Ellis.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says, continuing on to describe that Lisa informed her that Ellis “doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

The responses to the video have been varied, with some applauding the long-running show, which has a history of commentary on political issues, and others criticising it.

However, as some users pointed out, a tv show responding in real-time to political issues is so very 2020, and at the very least makes for some entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ellis seems quietly confident about her position.

And clearly she has more important business to tend to, like making sure Christianity doesn’t get cancelled.

Good luck with that one.

