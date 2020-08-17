A senior Trump campaign advisor just got into a fight with ‘The Simpsons’

A senior advisor on the Trump campaign has found herself in a Twitter war with The Simpsons after throwing shade at Marge and Kamala Harris.

A senior Trump campaign adviser has struck up a feud with none other than The Simpsons after she likened Joe Biden’s recent Vice Presidential pick, Kamala Harris to Marge Simpson.

The beef began after the advisor, Jenna Ellis, compared Harris’ voice to that of Marge.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday after Biden announced the news of his vice presidential selection, Ellis mockingly described: “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. August 12, 2020

Her post was met with various responses, including those that stood up for both Marge and Kamala.

Marge is a Boss B I T C H



So what’s the issue ?? pic.twitter.com/JfazJfgiTU — Orphaned Annie (@orphaned_annie) August 12, 2020

Close, but wrong Simpson. Looking forward to her helping begin the rebuilding process. pic.twitter.com/cDQAiCG6m2 — Former Presidential (not this one) Board Game Czar (@BoardGameCzar) August 12, 2020

You know everyone loves Marge, right? — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) August 12, 2020

However, it seems Ellis’ post caught the attention of the show itself, for two days later, The Simpsons official Twitter page posted a video of Marge responding to Ellis.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says, continuing on to describe that Lisa informed her that Ellis “doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

The responses to the video have been varied, with some applauding the long-running show, which has a history of commentary on political issues, and others criticising it.

This show is a cheap husk of what it once was it needs to just be cancelled already, let it go out with at least a smidgen of dignity pic.twitter.com/d6LTbmIwzC — Voltaire Slapadelic (@Slapadelic) August 14, 2020

However, as some users pointed out, a tv show responding in real-time to political issues is so very 2020, and at the very least makes for some entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ellis seems quietly confident about her position.

And clearly she has more important business to tend to, like making sure Christianity doesn’t get cancelled.

I’m going on record now:



If they try to cancel Christianity, if they try to force me to apologize or recant my Faith, I will not bend, I will not waver, I will not break.



On Christ the solid Rock I stand.



And I’m proud to be an American. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 22, 2020

Good luck with that one.

Trump is totally Homer Simpson. Although, Homer gets better ratings and is much smarter. — Timi Haworth (@timihaworth) August 13, 2020

Next Up: 6 times The Simpsons accurately predicted the future