Coumarin cast synth-pop into another realm on ‘Dreams’

Music has an incredible power to cascade around whichever space it’s played in. On their latest single, Coumarin prove this to be utterly true.

Coumarin are writing songs that command space. Since their 2018 debut, the German new wave trio have cast sound into a realm where poetry and nuance co-exist in perfect harmony.

Their latest single Dreams is certainly no exception. The track’s rich tapestry of synth traces the edge of whichever space it is played in, while frontman André Kretschmar sings the trio into an infinite spectrum of pop. It’s an utterly formidable release.

Dreams is the type of single that burns, both sonically and lyrically. Restless beats, Kretschmar’s pleading vocals, and tidal synths all lend themselves to this, capturing the agonies of isolation with outstanding clarity.

The track itself was recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, fitting perfectly with its lyrical subject matter. Dreams is tense, on-edge but feels free. It could just be that unchained hooks allow the audience to escape their surroundings, or the sheer power of Coumarin’s sound is enough to sear life into whatever concept they touch.

Knowing them, however, it is definitely intentional. “Marriage of meaning and aesthetics is one of Coumarin’s major principles and leads the band to one very vital focus point in its art: honesty,” the band’s bio reads. “While treading the richly occupied grounds of popular music, this exact candour and the undertones of indie, folk, and punk music influences give Coumarin the nature that makes it stand out from the rest.”

Dreams is their dawn, proving these statements to be irrevocably true. Where other bands would dilute their output when dealing with such poignant topics, Coumarin dial the amp up as far is it can go. Everything is written with a purpose and no second is laid to waste.

Check out Dreams below: