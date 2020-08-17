A journey of identity told through acidic grunge-rock? Poster Boy’s latest album is transcendent.

We often seem to forget that music is a canvas, a platform from which stories and experiences are told in immaculate detail. Through soundscapes and cadence, an album then becomes a gallery, one where different images are hung under the same roof, holding the same purpose. On their latest EP, Poster Boy weaves a lifetime of symbolism into the distorted walls of grunge.

name of the dead is overwhelming in the most powerful way imaginable. The notes are almost inaudible, the melody is fleeting, but that’s exactly what the artist intended. The album is a departure, a final image of the life they will leave behind. What Poster Boy has created is unparalleled.

From beginning to end, name of the dead is a journey, one that holds nuance and meaning through the most intricate details. Whether it’s the piano intro in Prelude, the vocal to noise transition in wrong way (boss killer), or the feedback in picture u, each track is constructed like an abstract painting, leaving the interpretation up to the audience.

Yet, at its core, name of the dead is a deeply personal reflection that speaks to a narrative rarely explored in music.

“the album title is a reference to my soon to be dead name,” the artist explains. “I’m transitioning and leaving my birth name behind soon. This album represents an identity I want to let go of, yet am very much still in the process of parting with. A lot of the friendships and relationships this record is about, I felt confused by a narrative that didn’t represent me.”

While most would be drawn towards solitary melodies to tell such stories, Poster Boy unfurls a lifetime within the fuzzed-out walls of grunge. Through a sonic that some may call invasive, the artist has punched through meaning, nuance, and has ushered in a new era.

“In addition to this record being a gravestone for a life I’m leaving behind,” Poster Boy concludes. “I wanted this record to be an even bigger ‘fuck you’ to exploitation and a battle cry to protect my community and myself.”

Grab your copy here.