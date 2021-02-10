Two Crown Resorts directors resign after Sydney casino was deemed “unfit to open”

Two Crown casino directors have resigned following the released of a brutal report backed by the NSW Premier herself. Said report effectively halted the opening of the new Barangaroo casino.

“All bets are off” is what NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had to say on the Crown casino being found not suitable to hold a Barangaroo gaming license.

To make matters worse for the casino giant, directors Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston have resigned from their positions at Crown Resorts, further battering the company’s chances of opening in the area.

NSW’s Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) commissioned an “extremely thorough, direct and frank” investigation into Crown Resorts, as stated by Berejiklian herself, to find whether the company would be suitable to hold the gaming license at its new Barangaroo location.

The nearly 800-page document delivered yesterday was bluntly summed up in one word by Commissioner Patricia Bergin: “No.”

This morning on Nine Radio, Berejiklian told listeners, “The report was damning in terms of potentially unlawful activities. We as a Government, through our Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, will want assurance that anyone who wants to have a licence in NSW conducts themselves with the utmost integrity.”

This morning, ILGA Chair Philip Crawford said, “I’d be very surprised if there weren’t substantial changes to the Crown board.” Minutes later, there was.

Directors Guy Jalland, and Michael Johnston both handed in their resignation, Crawford describing it as “a promising start. That means somebody is listening to us and that’s really positive.”

The fate of the Barangaroo casino is now in the hands of the ILGA, with the Premier fully backing the investigation being made by the commission.

“We’ll be making sure that every ‘I’ is dotted and every ‘T’ is crossed to make sure that anyone who wants to run that type of activity in NSW sticks to the rules and is above reproach,” she said.

“If a party is found not to have done the right thing or if parties don’t come with the highest compliance and integrity and lawful activity — well, then all bets are off.”