‘Total War: Warhammer III’ is crushing sales in China after including the Cathay faction

Total War: Warhammer III has been topping Steam’s pre-order and sales lists worldwide, massively bolstered by a huge showing of support from Chinese future players.

Though Total War: Warhammer III has been dethroned in the West by Valheim, in the East it still reigns king of the Steam charts. The introduction of the Cathay nation into the game has been earmarked as being one of the major factors in this push from Chinese players.

Cathay are the only Asian race to ever feature in any Games Workshop material. They were a part of the original Warhammer game, but were phased out around the 3rd edition and haven’t been playable since 1987. Bringing them back in this way, and now, is a fine bit of new-age savvy being shown by Creative Assembly and the Games Workshop digital team.

Representation of this kind has to be a huge relief for fans who’ve spent years seeing none of themselves in the hallowed walls of the Warhammer pantheon. It’s going to be interesting to see how they’re implemented into the fantasy setting. I’m expecting an awesome level of old-age Chinese magics and dragons taking to the field in glorious fashion.

Videos on Bilibili (a Chinese Youtube equivalent) have gone ape over the inclusion. There’s definitely a lot of love for Cathay going down, and if it crosses the Pacific to America, than Total War: Warhammer III looks set to be one of the year’s top sellers.

We still don’t have any concrete details on release beyond “late 2021”, which is maddening.