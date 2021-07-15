UK to ban racist fans from future games after Euro 2020 chaos

The UK government aims to introduce legislation holding social media giants accountable for the publishing of racist comments.

After Italy claimed the Euro 2020 grand title, England’s dreams of “taking it home” were crushed after failing to do so for over five decades.

But perhaps what is more crushing is the racist nature in which some fans expressed their anger and disappointment.

Tensions were already high in the UK leading up to England’s match against Italy, with some stating that the targeted comments were not surprising.

Three Black players from England’s team were the targets of extreme online racist abuse, with some users unfathomably hashtagging #bringracismback.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the players targeted on social media after failing to score during the penalty shootout that helped pave the way to Italy’s win.

So proud of these boys & all they’ve done for our country. We don’t deserve their brilliance. They fought for school meals, kneeled against racism, wore the rainbow with pride & even rode a unicorn!! They are our present & future & they made England united ❤️🤍 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SI9QBfnXjB — Sharmaine Lovegrove is away (@SharLovegrove) July 11, 2021

Sancho spoke out about the racist attacks, stating that he was not surprised by them due to their consistent prevalence in football.

For change to happen, he mentioned the importance of coming together as a society to “hold these people accountable.” He encouraged young players to “keep chasing the dream” despite the racist taunts.

Boris Johnson stated that there were “no excuses” for this kind of behaviour, which will ultimately lead to the barring of fans from matches.

“…if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match“.

According to Johnson, the Football banning order legislation will be updated to include racist comments as an offence.

He went on to mention that after meeting representatives from Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Snapchat and Instagram, that he has threatened to fine the companies “10 per cent” of their global revenue, unless they remove “hate and racism” from their platforms which “they have the technology to do…“.

In what feels like a policing on tantrum-throwing children, England’s hardcore football fans, who did not have tickets, forced their way past police in a desperate attempt to view the Euro 2020 game at Wembley Stadium.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The shocking behaviour carried out by the masses was no match for London’s Metropolitan Police Service, who were clearly inadequately staffed for the huge event.