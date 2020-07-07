UNDERPROOF is back with another 3 free online workshops!

Earlier in the year we announced that UNDERPROOF was returning to Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Ahead of the massive gig on Saturday November 14th at Dee Why PCYC, we’ve been running a series of free online workshops for anyone who’s getting started in their music careers.

Today we’re pleased to announce a set of three more workshops, again available for all to attend online. Tune in from 6pm on July 29th, August 5th, and August 12th via Happy Mag’s Facebook page for live-streamed workshops complete with Q&As, special guests, and much more.

Want to overcome performance anxiety? Know anything about pressing vinyl? The second series of free online UNDERPROOF workshops with the Happy Mag team has you covered.

UNDERPROOF is a yearly all-ages initiative in partnership with Northern Beaches Council and KALOF, empowering the next generation of musicians to come out of Sydney’s Northern Beaches – an area that’s recently gifted Australia acts like Ocean Alley, Lime Cordiale, Dear Seattle, and many more.

In 2019 five local bands were chosen to support Hockey Dad at an 800-capacity show which sold out in 48 hours. This year will be no different – every band who enters UNDERPROOF has a chance to play the official gig on November 14th with a huge, yet-to-be-named Aussie headliner.

Until then, join us at the upcoming UNDERPROOF workshops below:

July 29th: Under the Spotlight

Are you ready to be the face of your musical project? Under the Spotlight is about training yourself to be the public figure every musician needs to be. Learn how to beat the anxieties of performing, being on camera, speaking to media, interacting with fans, and become the rockstar you know you can be.

RSVP here.

August 5th: Working with Others

Right, you’ve got a few tracks written. Who’s going to record it? How about press shots and a music video? Do you need a manager for all of this? Working with Others is all about the close-knit crew you’ll build around your music; why you need them, where to find them, and the best ways to work alongside them.

RSVP here.

August 12th: Getting Physical

In 2020 our existence can feel very digital, but real-life objects are still integral to being a musician. Getting Physical is all about things in the real world; a primer on merch, pressing vinyl, local postering, and much more.

RSVP here.

Apply for UNDERPROOF 2020 or find out more here.