Become a master of merch at our next UNDERPROOF Workshop!

In our next UNDERPROOF Workshop, Getting Physical, you’ll learn all about the real-life stuff: merch, postering, vinyl, and more. When is the best time to start selling merch, and how exactly do you go about getting your tunes pressed to vinyl?

We’ll be answering these questions and more, so tune in to Happy Mag’s Facebook page on Wednesday August 12th from 6pm to join the workshop and ask any questions you have about Getting Physical.

Underproof is a yearly initiative run by Happy Mag and the Northern Beaches Council, giving 5 bands with under 500 Facebook likes the chance to play alongside a massive Aussie headliner. In the lead-up to that show on November 14th, we’ve also been running online workshops aimed at emerging bands from Sydney’s Northern Beaches and beyond. The workshops are broadcast live on Facebook, meaning anyone can join in.

Topics we’ve already covered include Releasing and Promoting Independently, Marketing 101, Demoing and Recording at Home, Social Media and Band Awareness, Under the Spotlight, and Working with Others. This coming Wednesday will be Getting Physical.

The workshop goes down on Wednesday 29 July from 6pm AEST, with Happy Mag’s Editor Tom Cameron and Enmore Audio’s Editor and News Editor Claudia Schmidt leading the chat.

Getting Physical will also include Q&As with designer and illustrator Sindy Sinn, plus Northern Beaches group Sons of the East.

Underproof Workshop: Getting Physical

Wednesday 12 August from 6pm

Live on Happy Mag’s Facebook

