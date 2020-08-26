Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus after celebrating 34th birthday

Jamaican sprinter and icon Usain Bolt has tested positive with COVID-19 after celebrating his 34th birthday amongst other superstar athletes.

It has been confirmed that sprinting legend Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday with a huge surprise party. The athlete enjoyed the celebrations in Manchester City, but concerns have now been raised as to whether Bolt and co. maintained proper social distancing protocols.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that the police are now investigating the case. “They’re looking into all aspects of the matter. So no one is going to be treated with any exemption or given any special treatment. All Jamaicans have a duty,” he said.

Bolt posted to social media on Monday saying that he was awaiting his test results from Saturday. The news was soon followed by an announcement from Jamaica’s Minister of Health, Christopher Tufton, revealing that the test came back positive. Bolt publicly announced in a quick clip that he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms as of yet and that he would “stay in and stay here for my friends.”

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

“It is now public knowledge that Mr Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I’m told by the authorities,” stated Tufton. “It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing.”

Other notable party attendees included Premier League star Raheem Sterling and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who among others, will now also have to take appropriate testing and self-isolation measures.

Jamaica’s current tally of active COVID-19 cases sits at 1,612.

Nobody: Absolutely Nobody: Corona to Usain Bolt: pic.twitter.com/VhcpJSRWlT — Mazi Zeus☇ (@TunzDev) August 25, 2020

On a related note, NBC is now getting dragged on Twitter after an article they published with the news featured a picture of American comedian Kevin Hart instead of Bolt. Whilst most laughed off the mistake, some pointed it out as an example of systemic racism.

Ummmmmmm @NBCNews? I hate to break it to you…..buuuuuut this ain’t Usain Bolt. That’s unless Usain Bolt shrank, grew a beard and now stars in movies with the Rock. pic.twitter.com/l3lahAfriR — Imari Speaks 🎙📺📻🎮 (@ImariSpeaks) August 25, 2020

Pretty sure that’s not Usain Bolt in this pic…. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/WPWhqOwKwD — Team Runner For Life (@TeamRunner4Life) August 25, 2020

Is Usain Bolt running so fast he is a blur behind Kevin Hart? pic.twitter.com/PEXdKDX3q9 — The Geeky Waffle Network (@Geeky_Waffle) August 26, 2020

Damn man COVID made Usain Bolt shorter 😞 pic.twitter.com/piG5ZdlJCp — IGZ (@igzrap) August 25, 2020

WHY ISNT ANYONE TALKING ABOUT HOW THIS IS IN FACT NOT A MEME 😭😭😭😭 #KevinHart #UsainBolt pic.twitter.com/inu4E3EuQY — social distancing hill⚡️ (@hillmacmagill) August 25, 2020

When the hell did @usainbolt turn into @KevinHart4real or was the guy that posted the picture just that stupid? — Rodney White (@Whitediculous) August 25, 2020

Is there nobody Black on the @NBCNews social staff? That is not @usainbolt. It’s @KevinHart4real. As journalists, our credibility is everything. pic.twitter.com/ep5g7KuN2D — Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) August 25, 2020

NBC has since fixed the error, but not before Hart posted a screenshot to Instagram, joking, “I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.”

Let’s hope it’s a quick recovery for Usain Bolt.