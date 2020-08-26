Arturia has updated the MicroFreak synth with a Vocoder Edition

The MicroFreak Vocoder Edition features a new look and detachable mic. Its new engine delivers more presets, waveforms and EQ for vocoder sounds.

Arturia has launched a limited MicroFreak Vocoder Edition, an update to their existing mini synth. If you already own a MicroFreak, they’re adding the new vocoder engine through a free software update.

The new MicroFreak Vocoder ships with a detachable mic that plugs right into the headphone socket. Plus, you’re still able to connect headphones through the gooseneck design, that offers easy adjustment for vocal mic positioning.

The new vocoder engine is accessible through a free update for users who already own the existing MicroFreak. Users can just plug in any headset with a TRRS connector and make use of the new vocoder engine.

The engine uses the Wave knob to switch between sawtooth, pulse, and noise waveforms, while the Timbre and Shape knobs can be used to adjust the 16 frequency bands. If you want to get glitchy, you can also connect an external sound source like a drum-machine through the headphone socket.

For sounds beyond robotic vocals, the MicroFreak vocoder includes 16 presets which Arturia say can be used to access “android translations, crystalline harmonies and vibrant formant sequences galore“.

The limited-edition MicroFreak sports a new swan graphic along the centre strip along with a crisp white finish.

Check out the new MicroFreak Vocoder Edition on the Arturia website.