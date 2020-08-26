News

YouTube star and father of two, Landon Clifford dies aged 19

Happy

By Happy

landon clifford cam&fam
Happy

By Happy

Landon Clifford, one half of the popular YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died at the age of 19 after spending six days in a coma.

Sadly, YouTube star Landon Clifford has passed away at the age of 19.

His wife, Camryn, revealed the news via Instagram over the weekend. Clifford is survived by their two children.

landon clifford

Landon and Camryn make up the popular YouTube channel, Cam&Fam, which documents the pair’s lives as teen parents to over 1.3 million subscribers. They created the channel back in 2018, after Camryn fell pregnant with their first child at the age of 16. The pair have two daughters, Collette Briar Clifford, age 2, and Delilah Rose Clifford, born in May of this year.

Taking to Instagram, Camryn revealed that Landon had been in a coma for 6 days before passing away and that his organs were donated “to people in need”. 

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Camryn wrote. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle.” 

Elsewhere, Camryn revealed that the coma had been medically induced due to a brain injury.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.

A post shared by Camryn Clifford (@camandfam) on

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock and pay respects to the young father.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in order to raise funds for medical expenses and the funeral, head here if you would like to donate.

Related