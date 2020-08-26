YouTube star and father of two, Landon Clifford dies aged 19

Landon Clifford, one half of the popular YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died at the age of 19 after spending six days in a coma.

Sadly, YouTube star Landon Clifford has passed away at the age of 19.

His wife, Camryn, revealed the news via Instagram over the weekend. Clifford is survived by their two children.

Landon and Camryn make up the popular YouTube channel, Cam&Fam, which documents the pair’s lives as teen parents to over 1.3 million subscribers. They created the channel back in 2018, after Camryn fell pregnant with their first child at the age of 16. The pair have two daughters, Collette Briar Clifford, age 2, and Delilah Rose Clifford, born in May of this year.

Taking to Instagram, Camryn revealed that Landon had been in a coma for 6 days before passing away and that his organs were donated “to people in need”.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Camryn wrote. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle.”

Elsewhere, Camryn revealed that the coma had been medically induced due to a brain injury.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock and pay respects to the young father.

I’ve been following this young woman, Camryn, for years now. She just became a widow at 19 years old with her 2-year-old daughter & infant daughter. I can’t even imagine this kind of hurt. Please keep Camryn &her family in your thoughts & show her some love. RIP Landon Clifford pic.twitter.com/RAwXTA5mos — marlee🌻 (@MarleeWhatsGood) August 22, 2020

just found out that the world has lost landon clifford. i am utterly heartbroken & at a loss for words. i feel completely sick to my stomach. after watching him & cam’s videos for the last few years… i feel like i knew him irl. currently sobbing my eyes out. rest easy, landon. pic.twitter.com/MgcySAowfJ — naia (@Naiapapaya) August 22, 2020

Can 2020 fucking chill, Rip Landon Clifford 😓 — Adrianna Jeffries (@AdriannaJeffri7) August 22, 2020

i’m just in shock right now that landon clifford from cam and fam died. i’m absolutely heartbroken for their family. he had 2 young daughters and was only 19. tomorrow is never promised, so hug the ones you love, do what makes you happy, and just live your life to the fullest. — ava (@avarbarrios) August 22, 2020

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in order to raise funds for medical expenses and the funeral, head here if you would like to donate.