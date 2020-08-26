The Protection by Audio pop-up includes personal gear from Wilco, Queens of The Stone Age, The Flaming Lips, IDLES, and more.

The Brooklyn-based pedal company Death by Audio has launched Protection by Audio, an online shop where all proceeds go to non-profit GetUsPPE.

The shop features a range of prototype pedals and items owned by artists like The Flaming Lips, IDLES, Spoon, the Black Angels, Spacemen 3, Thee Oh Sees, A Place to Bury Strangers, Xiu Xiu, METZ, the Melvins, That Dog, The Voidz, Into It. Over It, and This Will Destroy You.

Nels Cline (Wilco) is selling his hand-drawn Death by Audio Reverberation Machine, while Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of The Stone Age) is selling an EQD Bit Commander, Dr. No Octofuzz and KHDK Scuzz Box, all owned and signed by him. There are also a few Death by Audio prototypes up for grabs, including a Total Sonic Annihilation 2, and a Space Bass Custom.

GetUsPPE is a non-profit organization aimed at providing health care workers, civilians, and underserved communities with access to protective equipment. The idea for Protection by Audio started while Death by Audio partners Oliver Ackermann and Heather Bickford were quarantining in their Brooklyn apartment.

“After hearing the struggles and traumas experienced by those working on the frontlines, we knew we had to do something to help”, said Bickford. “We brainstormed a bunch of ideas and then it dawned on us that we have a lot of friends in the music industry and that a lot of them would be down to help.”

You can check out the Protection by Audio shop over at Reverb.