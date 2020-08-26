Pack up your tents: Falls Festival just canned its 2020 event

“Consider this a raincheck”: Falls Festival has cancelled its 2020 event, slated for this December, in light of current COVID-19 restrictions.

Sadly, another festival bites the dust for 2020. Beloved Aussie mainstay, Falls Festival, has revealed that it won’t be going ahead with this year’s edition, scheduled to take place, as always, over New Year’s Eve.

It comes after the festival team announced earlier this year that they would be putting on a special “home-grown” lineup in attempts to adapt to the current pandemic situation. However, in the end, it seems logistics may have proved too much – and honestly, who can blame them? Looks like it’s time to put those tents back in storage and prepare for a homebound NYE, pandemic-style.

Taking to social media, the Falls Festival team announced the news, describing their “optimism” back in May around “forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival. “

“However, given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won’t be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year’s timeframe,” they continued.

People are understandably disappointed, however, with current border closures, the decision can’t come as that much of a surprise. Falls Festival usually takes place annually over four different locations including Lorne (Vic), Marion Bay (Tas), Byron Bay (NSW), and Fremantle (WA), with artists travelling between states to appear at the various iterations.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until 2021 – when we’ll all be another year older and most likely none the wiser.

