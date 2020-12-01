Plug and play: here are the 10 best USB microphones of 2020

The USB microphone is becoming more and more popular with each passing year, delivering on quality and ease of use. Here are the 10 best models of 2020.

It would be a huge understatement to say that 2020 was a bit of a write-off. But while we spent a significant part of this year indoors, it gave rise to remote work and home production for podcasters, musicians, streamers and YouTubers alike.

Leading audio tech manufacturers rose to the occasion to provide easy to use recording solutions. Read on for a definitive list of the best USB microphones for all your home recording needs.

Tula Microphone

Tula has designed a high-quality USB mic that is ideal for podcasting, video calls, creating YouTube videos and more. The Tula’s range of polar patterns allows you to record anything from intimate interviews to large ensembles. And with its own internal memory and battery, the Tula can also record on its own without a computer — a standout feature for recording on the go.

Tula was designed in collaboration with the Russian-based Soyuz microphones, who have become well-known for their handmade, boutique studio microphones used by bands like Coldplay and Radiohead. A revolutionary noise-reducing algorithm has been installed in the Tula mic’s firmware, meaning invasive sounds can be eliminated with a single button.

Currently available on pre-order, Tula is the “only capturing sound device you’ll ever need”. Find out how you can get your hands one here.

AKG Lyra Ultra-HD Multimide USB Microphone

The AKG Lyra wants to be the “centre of your creative universe”. It’s the perfect one-stop solution for podcasting, vlogging, music and gaming. The Lyra provides Ultra HD sound with the ease and portability of a USB desktop microphone to plug-in and play. The four-capsule AKG Adaptive Array offers a range of recording options — Front (for solo recordings), Front and Back (for band recordings), Tight Stereo (for solo instrument recordings) and Wide Stereo (for recordings with ambience).

AKG has installed its cutting-edge Internal Element Overload Prevention and built-in sound diffuser for noise reduction and improved signal levels for optimal performance. The AKG Lyra can be used with your PC, MAC, iOS and Android and is a powerful recording tool for professional sound in an affordable, easy to use package.

For more details, visit AKG.

Audio-Technica AT2020USB+

AT2020USB+ is an easy plug and play recording device, that is excellent for both the first-timers and more seasoned users who want a light and easy setup. Presented in a slick, all-metal construction, the AT2020USB+ was released this year in a silver-chromed edition, if that’s more your style. But how does it sound?

The AT2020USB+ has an improved frequency response, compared with its earlier iteration in the AT2020. It has an extended frequency response, which makes it perfect to capture all the details of podcasts, home studio recordings, field recordings and voiceovers. With a built-in analogue to digital converter sampling 16-bit, 44.1/48 kHz, the AT2020USB+ aims to be a one-stop-shop for no compromises desktop recording.

Read Audio Technica’s full write up on their website.

Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition USB Microphone

When the Blue Yeti USB microphone made its debut, Wired said it made “other lesser USB mics look downright abominable”. And that’s a pretty huge claim. This year, Blue released a WOW edition for gamers and streamers to create audio like never before.

Made in conjunction with Blizzard Entertainment, you can transform the sound of your voice using new advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft character presets. There’s a wide range of legendary WOW character presets to choose from or you can create a custom voice tailor-made for your character. Non-gamers will have just as much fun with these extra features.

To read more, visit Blue.

RØDE NT-USB Mini

The NT-USB Mini takes the universally praised sound quality of RØDE’s studio mics and delivers it in a compact, easy-to-use desktop USB microphone.

The NT-USB Mini features a studio-grade headphone amplifier where you can monitor your audio with precision volume control. There is even a switchable zero-latency monitoring mode for eliminating echo when tracking vocals or recording instruments. It’s incredibly easy to set up and use, with simple controls, a built-in pop filter, and a class-compliant USB output that doesn’t need extra drives or software installed.

Samson Go Mic

Samson has become leaders in the wireless field and their USB microphones are industry standards. They actually introduced the first professional USB microphones to be used by musicians, broadcasters and podcasters way back in 2005.

The Go Mic’s range of functionality extends beyond typical USB microphones. It’s a multi-pattern, portable USB microphone for podcasters, streamers, musicians or anyone looking to improve the quality of their digital audio. What’s more, you don’t even need a mic stand — it comes with an integrated clip design that allows you to mount the microphone directly onto your laptop! Oh yeah, and it fits right in your pocket with a unique fold-up design.

Read all the specs at Samson.

Razer Sirēn X

Razer is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. Operating out of California and Singapore, they have designed and built the largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. So it was only a matter of time before they released a signature USB Microphone.

Designed with an ultra-precise pickup pattern for the voice, Razer Seirēn X is a compact mic developed to “elevate streaming to professional heights”. Whether you’re a streamer looking to produce quality content or someone who requires a solid video call setup for remote work meetings, Razer wants you to “say it loud and clear” with the Razer Seirēn X.

Learn more about this slick desk mic at Razer.

Sennheiser MK4 Digital USB Studio Condenser Recording Mic

This year saw the German audio tech company Sennheiser turn 75. They are world-renowned for the enhanced sonic experiences they have created, especially in the fields of headphones and microphones. When they released the MK4, it became popular for its fine resolution and outstanding sound quality.

The Sennheiser MK4 Digital USB offers the same high-resolution sound of a true condenser mic with customary simplicity and finesse. This true condenser microphone is specifically designed for increasing the resolution of voices, singing and acoustic instruments, imparting Sennheiser’s signature warmth on any signal that passes through it. The MK4 Digital USB combines the demands of modern studio technology with simplicity for the home.

For more, visit Sennheiser.

Blue Snowball and Snowball iCE

On top of a funky design, Blue claim that the Snowball is “the most intuitive USB microphone for any application”. With the Snowball, you can capture studio-quality audio for podcasting, YouTube videos, game streaming, video calls and music. Blue’s industry-leading condenser capsule technology delivers natural sound directly to your desktop.

Available in two designs, the Snowball iCE sports a single high-quality condenser capsule for recording vocals while the Snowball utilises a unique dual capsule design to ensure rich, detailed sound for any project. Getting studio-quality audio quickly is as easy as “rolling a snowball”.

Read more about Blue’s Snowball range here.

Shure MV5

Before Elvis left the building, he not only brought rock ‘n’ roll to the masses but the Shure 55SH Series II worldwide acclaim. The MV5 is a fun, modern take on that classic mic, packing the clarity of almost a century of audio experience into a super-portable microphone that Elvis would be singing into today in the halls of Graceland.

This digital condenser microphone records high-quality audio and is supported by the ShurePlus MOTIV app to enable mixing on iOS platforms. It includes a headphone output for audio monitoring, 3 DSP presets to tweak gain, EQ, compression, and a desktop stand. It’s great for both vocal recordings and brings out the warmth and clarity of an acoustic guitar, for example (see below). Thank you very much.

Get the full specs at Shure.