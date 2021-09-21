Vancool goes outback indie on the adventurous ‘See To Believe’

Perth outfit Vancool are journeying to indie-rock stardom in assured fashion. Latest offering See To Believe is fuzzed-up festival fuel.

Happy first caught wind of that nostalgic Vancool magic when they released I’ll Follow You – a gorgeous indie-rock tune, oozing with 90s instrumentation.

Their latest single furthers the bands’ sonic venturing and features some of their stickiest melodies to date. In their race to join the NSW festival circuit, See To Believe makes a strong case.

Funnily enough, an artists’ best tracks often start by accident – think Smells Like Teen Spirit and Under The Bridge.

For Vancool, a fun recording experiment at home, combined with production from Justin Zanetic (Ruiner, Ray Vincle), culminated into the inspired anthem, See To Believe.

“I hadn’t even considered it a live track, let alone as a single, yet here we are”, singer Dion Mariani comments.

See To Believe offers a fuzzed-up soundscape with a distinctly Brit-pop-like feel, reminiscent of The Smiths or DMA’s.

Bustling drums, outback electrics, and simple, effective melodies immerse the listener in Vancool’s lingering question, “Do you need to see to believe?”

Playful backing vocals bounce off the hard-hitting chorus adding weight and bonus live-show character. The clean vocals soar above the rugged instrumentation, creating a memorable contrast to keep listeners intrigued.

Vancool has been rocking shows in Perth for a while, supporting the likes of Eskimo Joe and Hoodoo Gurus.

They also celebrated the release of See To Believe with a legendary headline show at the iconic Milk Bar in Inglewood.

As Vancool’s musical journey moves from strength to strength, clearly their tracks do as well.

We can’t wait for the next full-length boys!

Listen to See To Believe below: