Victoria records no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the first time since June

In what is welcome news for our friends down south, yesterday Victoria officially recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the first time since the beginning of June.

The state currently has only seven mystery cases, which have arisen from the period between the 10th and 23rd of October.

It comes as Victoria has undergone months of strict lockdown and an influx of hundreds of new daily cases, peaking at more than 700 on two occasions. Currently, the state’s death toll sits at 817.

Yesterday there were no new cases and no lost lives reported. Cases with unknown source are down, as is the 14 day rolling average in Melb, this remains stable in regional Vic. There is more info here: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs#COVIDVicData pic.twitter.com/CcLKzwPQHk — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 25, 2020

It comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced that Melbourne’s reopening – which was on track to enter its Third Step, entailing the further reopening of hospitality and retail – would be delayed.

Andrews revealed that the delay was due to the discovery of six new cases in the northern suburbs, whose origins were unknown. The government is currently waiting on the results of 3,000 test results before initiating its next stage of easing restrictions.

Statement from the Premier on next steps for regional Victoria: pic.twitter.com/1Fo1r0IRZI — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 24, 2020

The announcement drew criticism from some, including former Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, who branded it “paralysis in decision-making”.

Vic has met the under 5 threshold which some thought was unachievable. This was a very cautious target. 6/7 of new cases are related to a known outbreak so the risk is manageable. The set reopening is gradual & safe so any delay is unnecessary. It’s paralysis in decision-making. — Jenny Mikakos #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) October 24, 2020

Yet whilst many in Victoria are anxious to see the reprieve of restrictions after months of lockdown, at the end of the day, the most important thing is saving lives.