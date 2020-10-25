News

Victoria records no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the first time since June

Photo via The Australian

In a huge milestone for Victoria, the state has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the first time since June 9.

The state currently has only seven mystery cases, which have arisen from the period between the 10th and 23rd of October.

Photo via News Corp

It comes as Victoria has undergone months of strict lockdown and an influx of hundreds of new daily cases, peaking at more than 700 on two occasions. Currently, the state’s death toll sits at 817.

It comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced that Melbourne’s reopening – which was on track to enter its Third Step, entailing the further reopening of hospitality and retail – would be delayed.

Andrews revealed that the delay was due to the discovery of six new cases in the northern suburbs, whose origins were unknown. The government is currently waiting on the results of 3,000 test results before initiating its next stage of easing restrictions.

The announcement drew criticism from some, including former Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, who branded it “paralysis in decision-making”.

Yet whilst many in Victoria are anxious to see the reprieve of restrictions after months of lockdown, at the end of the day, the most important thing is saving lives.

