Video Premiere: Zombeaches’ ‘No Help. No Gamble. No God’

Zombeaches meander through their hometown with an urn in tow in the new music video for ‘No Help. No Gamble. No God.’

Zombeaches have shared the new music video for ‘No Help. No Gamble. No God’, a focus track lifted from their second LP ‘A Taste Of Oxygen’.

The Melbourne/Naarm band’s album arrived on May 9, spawning standout tracks ‘Now in Red’ and ‘Dancing Through Blood’ and reinstating their status as dark and introspective post-punk rockers.

‘A Taste Of Oxygen’, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Cheers to the Future’, sees Zombeaches explore themes of isolation, connection and hope with a sprawling tracklist that brims with dissonant guitars, blistering riffs and a frantic energy.

“The album aims to not be defined by darker times and urges to push forward and appreciate the happiness and love that surrounds us,” Zombeaches bandmate James Young explained.

Building upon the success of the project, Happy is today (May 23) premiering the new music video for ‘No Help. No Gamble. No God’.

Directed, filmed and edited by Gus Fiedler, the clip follows Young as he travels through his hometown of Frankston, en route to the most ideal spot to spread some ashes.

Along the way, Young jams out in his car and goes on a coastal walk, before emptying the urn in the ocean. Watch the music video for ‘No Help. No Gamble. No God.’ below.

‘A Taste Of Oxygen’ ushers in a new era for Zombeaches, with highlight tracks like ‘Forever Bright’ unveiling a more emotive and understated side to the band.

Zombeaches recently completed a string of shows in Melbourne/Naarm in support of the album, and are due to embark on a broader world tour from September 13 to September 28.

In the meantime, check out Zombeaches’ new album ‘A Taste Of Oxygen’ below.