First Reactions to Arturia’s AstroLab: The Good and Bad

“The coming together of Arturia’s soft world in a hardware synth” – Radi Safi

The AstroLab isn’t just another addition to Arturia’s lineup; it’s a bold step forward, blending decades of their pioneering spirit with today’s technological advancements. For those who’ve followed Arturia’s journey from the V Collection to now, the AstroLab feels like a natural evolution – a tool that doesn’t just play sounds but inspires and transforms the way we perform and create music.

In our recent first reaction video, a group of music industry professionals shared their impressions of the AstroLab. The video featured Radi, Tamon, Moss, Catherine, Matt and Cate. Their collective response was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting the excitement and innovation that AstroLab brings to the current music climate.

Cate’s immediate reaction, “Woah, is this new?” set an enthusiastic tone for the session. Her surprise and curiosity were echoed by Radi, who described the AstroLab as “The coming together of Arturia’s soft world in a hardware synth”. This fusion of software and hardware design resonated deeply with the group, highlighting the instrument’s groundbreaking nature.

Moss was particularly struck by the variety of options, as he mentioned, “So many options to choose from”. This sentiment was shared by the others as they explored the extensive presets and customisable features. Catherine appreciated the nod to classic synthesisers, remarking, “You can’t go wrong with a Juno”, emphasising AstroLab’s blend of classic and contemporary elements.

AstroLab’s design is clearly intended to bridge the gap between studio precision and live performance energy. Tamon praised the user interface with his comment on the “top tier button clicking”, the truest form of our communal view, ha! The tactile nature of the buttons and the intuitive layout made a strong impression, highlighting the instrument’s user-friendly design.

AstroLab isn’t just a new product; it’s a new era for musicians. It bridges the gap between studio precision and live performance energy, providing an unparalleled platform for musical expression.

