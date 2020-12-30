News

Vinyl just saw its best sales week in recorded history

by Emily Elvish

A whopping 1.842 million vinyl albums sold last week, setting an all-time record.

Here’s a Christmas miracle for you! Vinyl has well and truly made its comeback, setting a record number of sales in the week leading up to Xmas.

According to Billboard, a staggering 1.842 million LP’s sold in the US last week, ending December 24. This broke the previous record set just the week before (December 10 to December 17), of 1.445 million units sold.

Vinyl has been making waves this year. Firstly, the format outsold CDs for the first time in 34 years over four separate weeks. Now, vinyl has seen its best sales week since records began in 1991.

Flipping 32,000 units, the highest-selling album of the week was Paul McCartney’s latest release, McCartney III. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were hot on his tail, however, old favourites like The Beatles and Pink Floyd continued to deliver.

