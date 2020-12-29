A devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake has hit Croatia

Central Croatia has been rocked by a devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake, leaving dozens injured and at least six dead.

The town of Petrinja (Croatia) was among the worst hit, with the earthquake leaving buildings destroyed and thousands stranded in the streets.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center recorded the whopping 6.3-magnitude wave at 11.19 am yesterday morning (December 29).

Initial reports have revealed that a 12-year-old girl was tragically killed in Petrinja. Another five people lost their lives in a nearby village that was almost completely demolished in the quake. Surrounding towns have been left with extensive damage.

At least 20 people are currently in hospital, with many remaining unaccounted for. “My town has been completely destroyed. We have dead children,” mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic said in a statement. “This is like Hiroshima – half of the city no longer exists.”

Although prone to small quakes, Croatia hasn’t witnessed an earthquake this strong in nearly 30 years. The last wave of this size struck one struck in the ’90s, ruining the Adriatic town of Ston.