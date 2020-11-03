Warm Audio launches the WA-67 tube condenser microphone

Warm Audio has done it again. This time, they’ve paid tribute to the legendary Neumann U 67. Meet the tube-driven WA-67 large-diaphragm condenser.

Introduced in 1960, the Neumann U 67 set a new benchmark for tube-driven microphone performance. Warm Audio has paid tribute to this icon of the studio with the new WA-67 large-diaphragm condenser.

The company clearly views this latest homage a passion project, going all out to match the anatomy and features that made the original mic so sought after. Fortunately for engineers and musicians, the new WA-67 doesn’t replicate the pricetag of the vintage Neumann.

And while the WA-67 cuts the same silhouette as its muse, the similarities are more than just aesthetic. The WA-67’s capsule assembly is constructed with brass, as per the original spec, even going so far as to replicate the exact hole pattern.

Powering the microphone is a standalone power supply, fitted with an EF86 tube. In the mic itself, there’s a custom large-core transformer from Lundahl, all of which is encased in a nickel-plated brass body and headbasket.

The WA-67 promises to be an all-rounder in the studio, with cardioid, omni-directional and figure-8, patterns, with a high-pass filter and 10dB pad.

For all the details, visit the Warm Audio website.