WAAX are releasing their very own sparkling wine, DRAANK

Brissy rockers WAAX have teamed up with Crowbar to give fans a delicious and tangy sparkling to cure all isolation blues, lovingly dubbed DRAANK.

Capturing the band’s sheer punk-rock edge in its striking design, DRAANK was a collaboration fostered over a few Pet Nat’s and is the first of Crowbar’s artist partnerships.

DRAANK, the zesty Pet Nat created by WAAX and Crowbar that goes perfect with a cheeseboard and the gut-punching sonic of their debut album Big Grief.

“The owners of Crow Bar are really good friends of ours, we were staying over at their house in Sydney a few months back and were just talking about how it would be cool for us to release our own label,” the band’s drummer Tom told press about the project.

“They had already started working on a collaboration project where they were going to release their own wines and do collabs with bands, and we were the first which is really exciting.”

The beverage is described as being “a fkn delicious semillion shiraz pet nat” with “a big cloudy, tangy, fresh and wild style sparkling taste pouring out of me.”

“I’ll be totally honest with you, I haven’t had a bottle,” Tom admits. “It’s supposed to be a bright, not too stringent pet nat. So the good thing about them is they drink beautifully by themselves. But also if you were going to like finally crack a bottle when we get out of this and you can actually go over to your friends house, that’s what I’d be starting with when you’re having your cheeseboard or your appetisers. That’s what I’d be starting with… with something light.

WAAX sadly had to cancel their national Big Grief tour and appearance at this year’s Groovin The Moodue to COVID-19, however have rescheduled their dates for later in the year and are teasing a new release for the 22nd of April.

You can get your mitts on a bottle of DRAANK for $40 and/or a limited edition DRAANK tote bag, with shipping starting from next week.