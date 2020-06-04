 ​ ​
WATCH: Happy Mag and City of Sydney present What Your Community Can Do For You

Missed Happy Mag and City of Sydney’s free workshop on What Your Community Can Do For You? No dramas, you can watch the entire session online below.

Building Your Creative Community: Workshop Schedule

May 20 – Collaborating and Networking – WATCH
May 27 – Building Your Own Events – WATCH
June 3 – What Your Community Can Do For You – WATCH
June 10 – Your Wider Community – RSVP
June 12 – Pyjama Jam: Live at Your Place – Coming soon!

All workshops will be broadcast live on Happy Mag’s Facebook from 5pm AEST, and Pyjama Jam will kick off from 6pm AEST.

Stay up to date by attending the Building Your Creative Community Facebook events here.

Building Your Creative Community

June 4, 2020

