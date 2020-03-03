 ​ ​
WATCH: Iggy Pop – ‘We Are The People’

The Godfather Of Punk, Iggy Pop, has shared a new video for his interpretation of the Lou Reed poem, We Are The People. If you’ve ever wanted Iggy to stare into your eyes for three minutes straight, you’ll love this.

March 3, 2020

