LISTEN: The Orielles – ‘Disco Volador’

The Orielles’ latest album, Disco Volador, is an adventure into a glittering alternative universe full of textural funk, elements of jazz, and the occasional hint of soul. An eccentric journey through the space-time continuum, the album brings funky beats of the past to a modern context, all packaged up in a sparkly spaceship. Check it out below.

March 3, 2020

