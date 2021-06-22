Is that you, Jimmy Page? Behold as a mysterious shredder, clad in a top-shelf Hawaiian shirt, tears it up with The Beach Boys in 1985.

Jimmy Page, legendary session guitarist, member of The Yardbirds, and co-founder of Led Zeppelin found himself at a small loss for what to do in the ’80s.

Led Zep were no more, and the result was an entire decade of guest appearances, cheeky collaborations with Graham Nash and Paul Rodgers, and even a soundtrack under his belt (Death Wish II).

Below you’ll find one of the more unexpected surprise appearances, a duo of shows with The Beach Boys in 1985.

The band gives plenty of room to play, even calling out his name before solos more than once. Given his fame at the time, it’s hardly a surprise (just look at the crowd go).

The first half of the clip covers a daytime performance, while the second half shows a performance occurring later that night. It’s undeniably drenched in ’80s with Hawaiian shirts and white slacks lathering the scene, an American flag waves lazily behind the stage as the crowd roars.

Nonetheless, Jimmy Page is on fire and the jam goes well into the night.

Peep it all below: