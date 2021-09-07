Massive Attack plan to cut carbon emissions across the music industry

UK electronic band, Massive Attack set the blueprint for a more conscious music industry, as they plan to combat the climate crisis.

After releasing their findings with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, Massive Attack declared the need for an “urgent and significant reassembly” of the music industry in order to effectively deal with the climate crisis.

A few of their suggestions from the report involved ending the use of private jets, minimising the amount of equipment musicians brought on tour and phasing out diesel generators at festivals by 2025.

The report posits that artists should plan their tours with emissions in mind: “Super low carbon needs to be baked into every decision,” including “routing, venues, transport modes, set, audio and visual design, staffing, and promotion,”

Massive Attack’s Rob Del Naja criticised the government for not taking enough action to support the music industry and reduce carbon emissions: “Where’s the industrial plan for the scale of the transformation that’s required for the UK economy and society? It doesn’t seem to exist.”

We can’t negotiate with a code red for humanity. We have to stop heating our planet. To help the music industry #ActNow, the Roadmap we commissioned from @TyndallCentre analysts & climate scientists is published today. pic.twitter.com/PbVitqCwuM — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) September 6, 2021

He also went on to highlight the abundance of government subsidies for fossil fuel companies, however the investments in “battery technology, clean infrastructure, [and]…decarbonized food supply” to stabilise the lucrative live music sector did not exist.

It’s a puzzling fact, particularly when the music sector in the UK generates £4.6 billion ($8.6 billion AUD) and employs over 200,000 people.

The responsibility felt by the band towards the climate crisis weighed heavily, almost leading them to quit touring all together. However, Rob Del Naja stated that major promotors need to do more, and that the heavy lifting and public appeals should not be left solely to artists.

Del Naja is know for his involvement in climate crisis awareness, participating in a rally in 2019 to highlight the seriousness of this issue:

Professor Carly McLachlan, who led the research, mentioned that the report created “a sense of the scale and urgency” around the work that needs to be done in order to implement these new industry standards.

Additionally, the band have partnered with Ecotricity to improve the UK’s energy grid renewables ability, to train staff at events on how to run sustainable operations, and to introduce vegan food options at venues.

The only thing that matters about the @TyndallCentre Roadmap is its activation. Read more: https://t.co/iFqPoM77Su > 6 module emissions reduction plan on all future tours.

> partnership with @DaleVince & @ecotricity to shift decarbonise venues & arenas.

> UK testbed show. pic.twitter.com/M92x8qxheA — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) September 6, 2021

Massive Attack will be trialling six of their emission-reduction modules during their 2022 tour.