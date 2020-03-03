Watch Kim Gordon support Bernie Sanders in clip ahead of Super Tuesday

Just last week Kim Gordon was one of 1,200 artists who signed a letter of support for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Now the Sonic Youth frontwoman has appeared in a new video endorsing the political candidate, titled What’s Cooking America? Check it out below.

Kim Gordon is the centre of a new video encouraging Super Tuesday voters to support Bernie Sanders in the presidential primaries.

Directed by Mariko Munro and written by Elaine Kahn, the clip adopts a cooking show format. Gordon can be seen addressing the camera, holding up pieces of white paper featuring policies she supports, before dropping them into a mixing bowl. She goes on to bake a cake which bears Sanders’ campaign logo. “Vote for Bernie,” Gordon says at the end.

The video comes just ahead of Super Tuesday and encourages voters in the involved states to vote for Bernie Sanders. Super Tuesday is the day in the US presidential primary season when the greatest number of states hold elections to determine their preference for the presidential candidate.

Last year, Kim Gordon released her experimental debut solo album, No Home Record, to critical acclaim.

Check out the video below.

Next Read: Watch Kim Gordon get ‘interrogated’ over art, collaborations and her personal life in a rare interview.