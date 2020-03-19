Actress Maya Hawke from Stranger Things has announced that she will be dropping her first album, Blush, to be released June 19th. Ahead of the release, she has released a single and video clip which is both sweet and intimate. Hawke stated that the track is “about projecting ideas you have about yourself onto other people.”
You can check out the new song and video clip below, as well as the full Blush tracklist:
Blush:
01 Coverage
02 By Myself
03 A River Like You
04 Menace
05 Hold the Sun
06 Bringing Me Down
07 Cricket
08 Stay Open
09 Catch Me
10 Rose and Thorn
11 To Love a Boy
12 Goodbye Rocket Ship