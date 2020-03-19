Actress Maya Hawke from Stranger Things has announced that she will be dropping her first album, Blush, to be released June 19th. Ahead of the release, she has released a single and video clip which is both sweet and intimate. Hawke stated that the track is “about projecting ideas you have about yourself onto other people.”

You can check out the new song and video clip below, as well as the full Blush tracklist:

Blush:

01 Coverage

02 By Myself

03 A River Like You

04 Menace

05 Hold the Sun

06 Bringing Me Down

07 Cricket

08 Stay Open

09 Catch Me

10 Rose and Thorn

11 To Love a Boy

12 Goodbye Rocket Ship