WATCH: Milan Ring – ‘Switch Off’
Gigs of the week
Want to see your gig here?
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Klasik
Goros, Sydney
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Mardi Gras After Party
Kings Cross Hotel, Sydney
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Egoism & Pinkish Blu
The Bank Hotel, Sydney
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Farmer & The Owl Festival
McCabe Park, Wollongong
- Sun Mar 01 2020 Bay Sounds
The Golden Sheaf, Sydney
- Sun Mar 01 2020 Nine Lives
The Tivoli, Brisbane
- Wed Mar 04 2020 Aldous Harding
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Fri Mar 13 2020 Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch
The Marlborough Hotel, Sydney
Subscribe to Happy
More from Happy Mag
- Wafia’s new EP is a love letter for anyone who has ever felt alienated When reflecting on the […]
- WATCH: Duster – Interstellar Tunnel Interstellar Tunnel is the […]
- WATCH: Beck – Fix Me Beck enlists the help of […]