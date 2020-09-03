New Music WATCH: Okkaido – ‘Get Over Yourself’ feat. Veptune By Happy September 4, 2020 New Music Okkaido Veptune Copied to clipboard By Happy September 4, 2020 Copied to clipboard New Music Okkaido Veptune Newcomer Okkaido teams up with fellow Sydneysider Veptune for Get Over Yourself, a slow-burner that’s aimed at anyone with an overbearing ego. Give it a listen, and check out the film clip directed Adam Munnings, below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>