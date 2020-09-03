New Music

WATCH: Okkaido – ‘Get Over Yourself’ feat. Veptune

Okkaido
Newcomer Okkaido teams up with fellow Sydneysider Veptune for Get Over Yourself, a slow-burner that’s aimed at anyone with an overbearing ego. Give it a listen, and check out the film clip directed Adam Munnings, below.

