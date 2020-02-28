Watch Philadelphia Grand Jury perform ‘Nervous Breakdown’ Live at Enmore

Philadelphia Grand Jury – affectionately known as the ‘Philly Jays’ – were the latest to hit the Live at Enmore studio. They dished up a masterclass in effortlessly catchy indie-rock with a performance of their yet-to-be-released track, Nervous Breakdown.

The band has made a career of blending elements of synth-pop with retro-rock guitars and melodies that worm their way into your brain. All these trademarks were on display in their session.

The three-piece – consisting of Simon ‘Berkfinger’ Berckelman, Joel ‘MC Bad Genius’ Beeson and Dan ‘Dan W Sweat’ Williams – made a quite a racket despite using a stripped-back setup (two guitars, an obscure Yamaha bass synth and an MPC instead of drums).

The band made a splash on the ARIA charts and national radio with their only album to-date, Hope is for Hopers. After a lengthy hiatus – in which Berkfinger became more established in his work as a producer – the band came back together for the release of their single $10K, last year.

The Philly Jays are also headlining Bay Sounds, alongside other favourites, Sunscreen, Pyjama Sundayz, Vast Hill and more.

Check out their performance below:

Head over to the band’s website for tour updates.