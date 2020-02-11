WATCH: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – ‘Cars In Space’

Aussie legends Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have delivered the goods on their jangly new track, Cars In Space. It’s accompanied by a video set in an entrancingly bleak Australian drive-in, bathed in full sunlight. Check it out below.

Video directed by Julia Jacklin and Nick McKinley. Cars In Space is available now across all platforms, via Subpop.

Catch the band on tour across Australia and Europe, starting this month.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Tour Dates

14th of February – Perth Festival, Perth, Australia

1st of March – Nine Lives Festival, Brisbane, Australia

14th of March – Sydney Opera House (w/ Pixies), Sydney, Australia

15th of March– Sydney Opera House (w/ Pixies), Sydney, Australia

18th of March – Brunswick Music Festival, Melbourne, Australia

28th of March – Meadow Festival, Bambra, Australia

22nd of May – Tomavista Festival, Madrid, Spain

23rd of May – All Points East, London, UK

24th of May – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, UK

26th of May – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK

30th of May – Immergut, Neustrelitz, Germany

1st of June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

10th of June – Bergenfest, Bergen, Norway

12th of June – NOS Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

13th of June – Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands