Rihanna spills the beans on a huge new collaboration

Rihanna’s next album will likely feature Pharrell Williams. Phenomenal.

The pair last collaborated on Lemon in 2017, featuring Williams as part of N.E.R.D., his rock and hip-hop band that began in 1999.

Rihanna has teased a collaboration with Pharrell Williams in a very intentional slip of the tongue.

In a recent interview with the Cut, she slipped us a bit of info about her rumoured next album.

“I’m going to be in the studio. I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time,” she said.

And then with a laugh, “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.”

It’s been 4 years since the release of her last studio album ANTI, which marked her departure from Def Jam. Back in 2019, she told Vogue of her next album, “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae.”

Since 2005, Rihanna has made a name for herself with eight successful studio albums, countless collaborations and the launch of her brand Fenty Beauty in 2017. Referred to as the richest female musician in the world, she’s also the first black woman to lead a major luxury fashion house.

As for Pharrell, he’s been keeping pretty quiet on the music scene since the success of the 2014 album GIRL. In mid-2019, he released a unisex sneaker collection with Adidas as well as a campaign called This Is Her Time focused on female activists.

To the early-2000s hero, fashion icon and unapologetic Caribbean goddess that is Rihanna, please, do not stop the music.