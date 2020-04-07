 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: (Sandy) Alex G – ‘rosebush’

(sandy) alex g

Everyone’s favourite bedroom producer (Sandy) Alex G is back with a track called rosebush. A surreal and jazzy number, the entirely instrumental track is full of wandering saxophones, accompanied by a written story about a girl named Joanna, some cats, and the eponymous rosebush. Check it out below.

(sandy) alex g

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

April 7, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag