New Music WATCH: The Buoys – 'Already Gone' EE by Emily Elvish October 15, 2020 New Music Video The Buoys Copied to clipboard Photo: April Josie EE by Emily Elvish October 15, 2020 Copied to clipboard New Music Video The Buoys The Buoys have treated us with the music video for their track Already Gone. Directed by Maya Luana, the video is overflowing with symbolism and detail, just like the original track. Check out the video below: