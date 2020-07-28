 ​ ​
WATCH: The Flaming Lips – ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’

The Flaming Lips, the world’s favourite band of weirdos, have released another single off their upcoming American Head album. You n Me Sellin’ Weed is packed with otherworldly references and space-infused sounds. Check out the video below.

July 28, 2020

