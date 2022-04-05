News

WATCH: The Weeknd’s new music video featuring Jim Carrey

CM

by Chloe Maddren

The Weeknd Out Of Time video

Credit: Out of Time

CM

by Chloe Maddren

The Weeknd’s music video for Out of Time was released yesterday, April 5.

The video has some serious Lost in Translation vibes as the singer meets a woman in a hotel and spends the majority of the clip singing his own song at karaoke.

The video comes to an end in a weirdly conceptual manner. It’s not quite a happy ending to this fun love story as The Weeknd wakes up in a hospital, with quick shots of an older version of himself.

Jim Carrey, who acts as the album’s narrator, appears as a strange doctor placing a mask over The Weeknd’s face.

Watch the full video below.

Related